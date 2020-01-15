|
JoAnn Yuhas
Great Falls - JoAnn Yuhas went to be with her Lord on January 13, 2020, at Peace Hospice House.
She was born in Great Falls to Joseph and Sarah (Rearden) Matteucci in 1939. She married James Yuhas on July 2, 1960. Together they had four sons and one daughter. JoAnn worked as a nurse for many years at Deaconess Hospital and touched many people's lives there.
She will be remembered as an unwavering advocate for both fellow nursing staff and patients. In her off time she was the heart and soul of the family ranch in Eden. JoAnn will be remembered most for her charismatic smile, her resilient efforts in helping keep the family ranch afloat, and providing guidance and advice to her children and grandchildren. Her grandchildren have many fond memories of learning how to cook with her and making her favorite cinnamon roll recipe. She was a devout Catholic and attended Mass regularly at Holy Trinity in Centerville.
JoAnn is survived by her husband, James; children, Mike (Janna), Dave (Nicole), and Christina (Chris); brothers, Jim and Ron (Inga) Matteucci. She has 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren who she adored.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Chuck (Kim) and Steve (Sherry), and grandsons, Cody and Matthew.
A funeral liturgy will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Red Butte Cemetery in Eden.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the on JoAnn's behalf. The family would also like to thank the nurses at Peace Hospice House for their kindness and compassion.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020