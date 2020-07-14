1/1
Jodi Lynn Stewart
Jodi Lynn Stewart, 52, of Blackshear, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health System in Waycross Georgia.

Born in Lewistown, Montana on August 17, 1967, she had lived in Blackshear since the early 2000's. Jodi was a 1985 graduate of Charles M. Russell High School in Great Falls, Montana and had worked most of her life as a painter. She enjoyed painting, fishing, and being outdoors. She ran cross country in middle school and was proud to say she had visited every state besides Hawaii.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Harold and Bernice Johnston; paternal grandparents, Miller "Bud" and Marjorie Stewart; and her God father, uncle Dale Stewart.

Survivors include her husband, R. Dana Titcher of Blackshear; parents, Gary and Beverly Stewart of Great Falls; sister, Jill Stevenson of Post Falls, Idaho; two brothers and sisters-in-law; Joel (Barb) Stewart and Paul (Michelle) Stewart; one great-nephew; one great niece; her beloved dogs, Ellie Mae and Jethro; and several other relatives.

Memorialization will be cremation. As per Jodi's wishes, her family will be taking her cremains back to Montana. Because Jodi loved dogs, memorials in her honor may be made to an animal rescue of your choosing. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pearson-Dial Funeral Home
659 Main Street
Blackshear, GA 31516
(912) 449-6626
