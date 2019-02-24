Services
Great Falls - Joe B. Crusselle, age 69, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was born July 15, 1949 in Jacksonville, Florida to Joe Sr. and Frances E. Crusselle.

Joe married Mary Margaret Elizabeth on March 15, 1969 and went on to have seven children. Mary passed away in 2000. Joe later met his life partner, Nancy Ackerson and her two children on August 16, 2001.

Joe was a retired MSgt with the United States Air Force. He then went to work for Ace Hardware in Great Falls where he was beloved by all until his retirement.

Joe loved the mountains, wildlife and his guns. He was an amazing man, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who was always willing to go above and beyond for his family.

He is survived by his life mate, Nancy; children Christie (James) LaPlant, William (Kimberly Johnston) Crusselle, Rebecca Crusselle, Joel Crusselle, Jason Crusselle, Carrie Crusselle, Jessica Chandler, Sadie (Jordan) Hall, and Andrew (Bree) Ackerson; grandchildren, Jacqueline, Pamela, Billy, Alex, Kyrene, Alanna, Makana, Lourdes, Joel, Jaylee, July, Autum, Mary, Ethan, Damion, Doyle, Liam, Harper, Jyleah, Jaxon and Javen; and great-grandchildren, Bernice, Jeremiah and Ella.

He is preceded in death by his wife Mary; his mother and father; brother and sisters.

Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019
