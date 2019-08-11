|
|
Joe Miller
Great Falls - Joe Miller, 83, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born to Joseph Henry and Pearl Dunn, Joe was raised in Oklahoma. A self-made man from the get-go, he left home at the early age of 15, working as a ranch hand in New Mexico. He later moved to Alaska where he was a hunting guide for 26 years. Joe never shied away from hard work, as a matter of fact, he loved it and would be heard saying "When it's too tough for everybody else it's just right for us." He met and married the love of his life, Maxine Ruby, in Fairbanks on August 20, 1977. Together they raised three beautiful daughters and were together 42 years until his passing.
During his lifetime, Joe not only was a hunting guide, he was a farmer and tracked satellites for NASA. He was a skilled woodworker, making a rocking horse that has been passed down and is used by his great-grandson today.
Joe was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing, but his greatest joy was time spent with his grandchildren. Referred to as "Pop-pop" by his two granddaughters, Julie and Molly, in Alaska. Their fondest memories of him were making blueberry muffins and feeding the animals on the farm in Delta, AK. Grandpa Joe never liked to say goodbye, his granddaughter Danielle will always remember her grandpa saying, "I never say goodbye, so drive carefully sweetheart."
Survivors include his loving wife, Maxine; daughters, Linda, Lori and Suzie; grandchildren, Ricky, Joey, Danielle (Levi), Julie (Taylor), Mattie (Jean), and Molly; great-grandchildren, Addie, Tristan, Madeline, and Louie-Rey.
The family would like to give a special thanks to April, Sandy, Art and all the staff at the Azalea Assisted Living, in Great Falls. Joe had a wonderful life full of love and achievement and he would be the first to muse "Even a blind squirrel finds a nut every now and again."
Joe will be laid to rest at a private family service at Highland Cemetery in Great Falls, Montana.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019