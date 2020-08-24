Joe Olguin
Great Falls - Joe Olguin, Jr., 89, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away at his home on Friday, August 21, 2020. Arrangements and cremation have been entrusted to O'Connor Funeral Home.
Joe was born on September 12, 1930, in Egbert, Wyoming to Joe and Julia Olguin. He graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1948 and was the class valedictorian. Joe was drafted by the army in 1951 to serve in the 25th Infantry Division "Tropic Lightning" during the Korean conflict. In Korea he was injured, and after a hospital stay, he was assigned to security in an ammo depot in Japan. He completed his service and was honorably discharged in February of 1954. This experience blossomed through his lifetime, Joe was a proud veteran and steadfast patriot. Upon his return stateside he married his life-long love, Norma Stoner on October 10, 1954. Joe and Norma were married for over 65 devoted years, pulling together and traveling side-by-side through thick and thin. Joe and Norma raised two children and did the things most fathers did, taught a solid work ethic and laughed between stern looks. Joe was always a fair, yet tough teacher with lessons that lasted a lifetime.
He had various jobs including farming, construction, even bronco riding until he found out just how far the horse could throw him into the air. He finished his work career as a boiler technician at Malmstrom Air Force Base where he retired from the "heat shop" after twenty years.
Joe was always civic minded and participated at the VFW in many positions. He was the Vice Chairman of the Montana Veterans Memorial from onset to completion, President of local AFGE 2609 MAFB, President of Golden Age Toast Masters, life member of Post 6 American Legion in Cheyenne, Wyoming, past Commander and life member of VFW post 1087, and held various state offices for the VFW. Joe said his favorite job, paid or volunteer, was as State Chaplin for the VFW.
He was at home on the dance floor, not too flashy, but smooth as silk. Joe was an avid sports fan of football, hockey, baseball, basketball, and once in a while you could even catch him watching synchronized swimming. He relished hunting and fishing, and loved riding, tuning, racing, collecting, and watching anything motorcycle. He truly adored flat track racing, and secretly thought of it as his first and only love - but I am sure he never told his wife that.
Joe had a multitude of stories to share and liked his time in the spotlight. He was very proud of his ability to turn a story into a good laugh, tell a good joke, and even be the punchline if necessary - just to make you laugh.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 65 years, Norma; his two children, Joni (Olguin) Dear and Barry Olguin; 2 grandchildren, Heather Dear and Mac Dear; and his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Dear.
Joe's ashes will be interred at the Highland Cemetery military section on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of his Life to be announced. Please adhere to the COVID-19 safety requirements for an outdoor service. Six feet of social distancing is required, and masks are encouraged.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com
.