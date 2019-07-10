|
|
John A Wilson
- - John A Wilson 66 has passed away May 28th at home. He is survived by his wife Yvonne Wilson of 24 years. John was born July 30th 1952. He attended schools in the great falls community. John had work for the telephone company for over 30 years. John belonged to the IBEW out of Helena Mt. John had a passion drywalling,woodworkin,fishing and the love for nature and it's critters. John has one son Ryan Wilson of Great falls mt, and a daughter Aalissa Wilson. John has two brothers (Bob) Wilson and Joseph Wilson and One sister Judy Bernasek. John is processed in death by his son Johnathon Wilson and his father and mother Robert and Helen Wilson. Grave yard services are July 12th @11:00 at Conrad Cemetery in Kalispell Mt. Flowers can be sent to Conrad Cemetery, any cards or donations can be sent to Yvonne Wilson 215 4th Ave. No. #15 Cascade Mt. 59421
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 10, 2019