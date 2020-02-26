Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
John C. Husser

John C. Husser Obituary
John C. Husser

Great Falls - John "Carl" Husser passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Great Falls, Montana at the age of 101. John leaves behind his daughter; Sally Joan Hushen, grandson, Brad Chapdelaine; and two great-granddaughters, Carly Chapdelaine and Tierra Chapdelaine. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and his wife of 72 years.

Born on May 30, 1918, in Portland, Oregon to John Charles Husser and Carrie Arvilla Porter, John relocated to California during early childhood. He graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1937. He married Betty Brunk in 1940. In 1941, the couple welcomed their only child. After moving to Long Beach, California, John worked for the Douglas Aircraft Company for 15 years. In 1961, he moved to Rancho Cordova, California where he worked for 20 years at Aerojet General Corporation. In 2016, John moved to Montana to be with family. They visited him almost every single day in the last 4 years of his life. They remember him as a gentle guy who had a century of stories to tell.

John's family would like to thank the staff at the Highgate Assisted Living as well as Hospice for their care and dedication.

To share condolences with the family visit:

www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
