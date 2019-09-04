Services
John D. Houghton


1932 - 2019
John D. Houghton Obituary
John D. Houghton

Great Falls - John Dennison Houghton, 86, died in the loving arms of Jesus while surrounded by his family on August 29, 2019.

Born November 27, 1932, in Great Falls, to Harold and Olive Houghton, John attended Great Falls High School and the College of Great Falls, earning a degree in mathematics before entering the United States Army and becoming an agent in the Counter Intelligence Corps. He served during the Korean War and left as a veteran with honorable status. Later, John managed the Credit Bureau of Great Falls and experienced a career highlight when he was installed as the president of the International Credit Association in 1986. He later worked as the Financial Director of Rocky Mountain Treatment Center. During post-retirement, John enjoyed serving customers at Enterprise Car Rental.

John married Helene Nyquist on January 7, 1956, at Holy Family Church in Great Falls. Together, they have five children, Terry (Tereas) Houghton of Oklahoma City, OK, Chris Houghton of Great Falls, Mark (Jennifer) Houghton of Redondo Beach, CA, Kevin (Jenny) Houghton of Seattle, WA, and Stephanie (John) Hudson of Denver, CO; Eight grandchildren, Nicole (Robert) O'Brien and Danielle (Lance) Burchett; Lauren Houghton; Emily Houghton; Zoe, Maddi, Beckett and Winslow Hudson; and one great grandchild, Makyla O'Brien.

John was a light-hearted, friendly man who had a love for traveling, fishing, camping, photography, JIF peanut butter, and most importantly, spending time with his wife, kids, and grandkids. He loved to laugh and often did so by making others laugh first. He was fortunate to travel to many wonderful places, but his favorite trips involved camping with his tent trailer in Glacier National Park. As a Catholic, he was an active member in Saints Peter & Paul Parish and most recently Holy Spirit Church.

John is survived by his wife of 63 years, 5 children, numerous nieces, nephew, and cousins.

John "Butch" will be greatly missed by his family and friends but most especially by his love, soulmate, and best friend Helene, who he called "Sweetie."

A vigil will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 10, at 11:00 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with urn placement to follow at Holy Spirit Columbarium. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Peace Hospice of Great Falls, Echoz Pregnancy Care Center or EWTN radio.

Condolcnes for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019
