John Dotseth

Great Falls - John Dotseth, 71, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 3rd at 1:00 PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home. A Burial with full military honors will follow at Highland Cemetery.

Born on February 18, 1949 to Arnold and Helen (Long) Dotseth in Great Falls, John attended local schools, graduating from Great Falls High School in 1968. He moved to Billings where he met Brenda Childres Fisk at a New Year's Eve Dance and sealed the deal when they married on November 12, 1994 in Great Falls.

John joined the United States Army, serving in Vietnam and Germany as a member of the 101st Airborne during his seven years of service. Upon his honorable discharge he worked as a Plant Engineer and truck driver for Sweetheart, an apartment maintenance manager, and finally was the operational manager at Salvation Army.

An active member of the Westside United Methodist Church, serving on their board. He was also the president of the advisory board for Salvation Army. When not working, John enjoyed antique cars, was a handyman able to fix most things, loved the outdoors where he could camp and fish, and enjoyed talking politics.

John was always there to lend a helping hand whenever needed, to both family and friends. His greatest pleasure was taking care of his family and spoiling Brenda.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Brenda; sons, Mike Blumlein of Billings and Jim Fisk, of Harlowton, MT; daughters, Tanja (Jim) Hammer of Billings and Jeannette (Eric) Brown of Stanwood, WA; mother-in-law, Shirley Childres; brothers, Gary (Gloria) Dotseth of Great Falls and Dale Dotseth of Great Falls; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Aaron Wayne Turner of Billings; Daijha (Isaac) Brown of Great Falls; Abby Brown of WA; Zach Brown of WA; Makayla Brown, of WA; Isabella Fisk and Gus Fisk of Harlowton; Kendall Brown, of WA.

Those who have preceded John in death include his grandparents; parents; father-in-law; brother and a sister-in-law.

Donations may be made to the John Dotseth Memorial Fund, care of Croxford Funeral Home.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com






Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
