John G. Matsko
Colorado Springs, CO - It is with great sadness that the family of John G. Matsko announce his unexpected passing at age 66 in Colorado Springs, CO. John was born and raised in Great Falls, MT to Patricia & the late Thomas C. Matsko. In 1975 John joined the Cascade County Sheriff's Office where he served for 13 years. During that time he was a member of the 1981 Montana State Legislature before relocating his family to Colorado Springs, CO in 1988 where he served for 20 years at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. After retirement, he remained committed to serving others by teaching at MasterDrive until his passing.
John is survived by his mother, Patricia Matsko; wife of almost 38 years, Danna; 3 daughters, Dr. Shannon (Kyle) Smallwood, Elaina Matsko, & Janece Matsko; 2 grandsons, Ethan & Connor Smallwood; 2 brothers, Dr. Thomas H. & Arthur Matsko, and their families.
A viewing is being held on Thursday, April 04, 2019 from 4-7 pm at O'Conner Funeral Home, 2425 8th Ave N., Great Falls, Montana; with Recitation of the Rosary at 5:00 pm. A Funeral Mass is being held Friday, April 05, 2019 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 2200 Smelter Ave, Black Eagle, Montana. Burial to follow after Mass at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Great Falls, MT.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Driving Skills Institute, 3280 E Woodmen Rd. Colorado Springs, CO 80920; Additional information can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019