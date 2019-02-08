|
John J. Culliton
GREAT FALLS - John J. Culliton of Great Falls, MT, passed away peacefully in the care of Park Place Medical Center the evening of January 23, 2019, at the age of 83.
A vigil service will be Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel. A funeral liturgy will be Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church followed by niche placement of John's ashes at Holy Spirit Columbarium. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
John is survived by his wife, Barbara Visocan Culliton; six children, Michael (Bruce Johansen) of Minneapolis, MN, Les of Broomfield of CO, Steve (Connie) of Belgrade, Colleen (Dan Barnhart), Doug, and and Connie Jo (Scott) Lomas all of Great Falls; brother Donald P. Culliton of Great Falls; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie T. Culliton and Ann LeRoux; sister Beverley Van Orsow; and brothers Thomas and James M. Culliton.
John was born in Grand Forks, ND, and grew up in Great Falls. He graduated from Great Falls Central High School, Class of 1954. He joined the military and served 2 years in the US Army before marrying Barbara Visocan in 1958. He worked various jobs in Great Falls until purchasing the Liberty Candy Shop in 1964. John and Barbara operated it for 3 years. He then was employed at Hansens' Dairy, Farmers Brothers Coffee and Houseman Restaurant Supply before purchasing a retail delivery route from Meadow Gold Dairy. He and Barbara operated Home Service Dairy until his retirement in 1997.
John was a faithful member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, as well as a 25 year volunteer for PFLAG. His passions included trains and baseball, coaching Little League in his younger years and supporting the St. Louis Cardinals throughout his lifetime.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Great Falls Public Library, , Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163 or .
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019