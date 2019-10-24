|
John J. Hofer
Hillcrest Colony - John J. Hofer, 75, of the Hillcrest Colony, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. A Wake will be held at the Hillcrest Colony on October 24th and 25th, with Burial to follow on October 26th at 1:00 PM at the Hillcrest Colony Cemetery.
John was born July 31, 1944 to Joe and Sarah (Entz) Hofer at the Milford Colony, Alberta. He has been laid to rest after 40 years in a wheelchair. John has been reunited with his parents; brother, Jake and sister, Justina. He leaves behind his loving wife, Susie; daughters, Emma (Leonard), Ida (Tom), Linda (Jake), Elisabeth and Matilda; sons, Ron (Becca) and Peter (Clara); brothers, Joe Hofer and Will Hofer; sisters, Sarah, Mary, Rachel, Margaret and Susie; 24 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
John will be remembered for his great sense of humor. He loved to read the Bible, sing German hymns and take care of his grandchildren.
Rest in peace dear Dad. You will be greatly missed by all of us.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019