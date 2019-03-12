|
|
John J. Waldner
Camrose Colony - John J. Waldner, 72, passed away peacefully at his home at Camrose Colony, surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 9, 2019, after a long illness with cancer.
John was born in Magrath, Alberta on January 2, 1947 to John and Mary Waldner. He moved to Montana in 1948 and lived around the Havre area for 30 some years, then moving to his final home in Ledger in 2001.
While living in the Havre area, he married Katie (Hofer) Waldner in June 1975. Together they raised 4 sons and 2 daughters: sons, Mike (Lena), Ben (Sarah), Steve (Esther), and Sam (Susanna) and daughter, Emma, all of Ledger area and Rachel (Leonard) Kleinser of Kingsbury Colony; and 9 loving grandchildren. John found great pride and joy in his grandchildren and always took time for their needs.
John was the colony carpenter for 24 years while living around Havre. After he moved to Camrose Colony he became the financial boss until a few months before he passed away. He took great pride in his work and always tried to do the best possible job.
Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Katie, sons and daughters; grandchildren; numerous brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, John and Mary; brother, Sam; uncles and aunts.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 12, at 11:30 AM at Camrose Colony followed by burial in the Colony Cemetery.
May he live in peace with his Heavenly Father forevermore.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019