John J. Wipf

Seville Colony - Jacob J. Wipf, 69, the beloved husband of Mary Wipf, passed November 4, 2020 peacefully in his home surrounded by his family.

Jacob was a very loving and charming person, with a great sense of humor. He was a handyman all around and a cowboy at heart. He loved his Lord and enjoyed singing hymns. He was loved and will be missed by his many friends.

Jacob had 12 siblings and was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Joseph and John.

Rest in peace dear Jake, until we meet again.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Asper Funeral Home
225 Sixth Ave South
Shelby, MT 59474
406-434-2172
