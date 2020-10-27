Rev. John Jacob Wipf



New Rockport Colony - It is with great sadness to announce that Rev. John Jacob Wipf of Choteau MT passed , with his family at his side, at the age of 70 from health complications on October 25, 2020. John was a Pastor at New Rockport Colony for over 31 years and will always be remembered for his quick wit and selfless service to others. His larger than life and down to earth personality was loved by his many friends



John was born in Choteau to Jacob and Sara Wipf as a New Year's day baby on January 1, 1950. John was a pioneer of his time and is known for his many accomplishments and lifetime friendships. His proudest accomplishment in his life, in his own words, was becoming a grandparent. As a little boy he only remembered seeing his own Grandpa once and he was determined to be remembered and to play a huge part in his grandkids' lives. He spent every spare moment with his grandkids to remind them of that and to share his infinite wisdom and knowledge. He always shared anything he had freely and would give the shirt off his back to anyone, including strangers.



His thriving business career started in 1974 when he was elected to run the poultry division at New Rockport Colony. For 45 years he raised tens of thousands of chickens, ducks, geese, and turkeys. Thanksgiving was his busiest time of the year by far, and he saw to it with pride that thousands of families were able to have the perfect turkey for their Thanksgiving get together every year. He earned customers for life by treating people with respect and proudly proclaimed that he could do business with the same people today that he did business with 45 years ago. He held other various jobs including being a cobbler and lent a helping hand to anyone anytime he could.



In 1997 he was one of the founding members of Montana Eggs, LLC and has continued serving on the board ever since. Under his leadership the company grew and was immensely successful. He was proud to help and support local small businesses since he had firsthand knowledge of how difficult the struggle is that sometimes come with running one. Most recently, he was overseeing the Meadow Lane Colony being built in Loma Montana.



John was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Sarah. John is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Annie Wipf; his three daughters, Ida Wipf, Anna(Peter) Wipf and Brenda (Jonathan) Hofer, of Choteau; sisters, Sarah(Jacob) Hofer of Carter, MT, Katie(Peter) Hofer at Cut Bank, Mary(Peter) Waldner, Rachel(Sam) Wipf, Susie, Annie and Rebecca near Belt; brothers, Jacob(Elizabeth) Wipf and Sam, near Belt, Dave(Susie)Wipf and Mike(Esther)Wipf of Choteau, and Peter(Linda) Wipf of Enid, OK; and 12 grandchildren, Peter, Sara(Joe)Wipf, John, Thomas, Naomi, Dianne, Abigail, Rosanna, Judy, Juliann, Jared and Jonas. He became a proud great grandparent last year to Megan Wipf.



Funeral services will be held at New Rockport Colony on October 28th at 11:30 am. The funeral service will be followed with a burial at the Colony cemetery.









