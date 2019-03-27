|
|
John James "Doc" Curtis
Malta - Preceded in death by Jesus of Nazareth and Butch Cassidy's Wild Bunch, Dr. Jim "Kicker" Curtis died suddenly of a heart attack on Thursday, 21 March 2019. Some know him as Jim, while others shout out Kicker, Doc, Dad(dy), Grandpa, Poppa Doc and, among a select few, dirty rotten S.O.B.
Born John James Curtis on 7 February 1943 to John Lorenzo and Grace Caroline Pearce Curtis in Great Falls, Montana, Jim spent his early days kicking every which way and, thus, earned his lifelong moniker, Kicker, granted by his older, adoring sister Barbara Ann. Much to his entire Griz family's disappointment, Kicker became a Bobcat (Montana State University) and, causing his Husky daughter further disappointment, completed his degree in veterinary medicine at Wazzu (Washington State University) in 1967. Post-degree, Kicker was gallantly drafted into the Army as Captain Curtis, and enjoyed the barrack amenities at several stateside stops before launching on his international adventure to South Korea (8th Army-Korea), where he served as veterinarian to the sentry dog units and met the greatest love of his life, military brat Gaelen Elizabeth Schell. Kicker easily lured Gaelen to the wide open spaces of central and, later, eastern Montana. The hope-filled couple married in 1970 and moved to Malta to establish the Phillips County Veterinary Clinic and his title as "Doc," and also to wrangle cattle, sheep, horses, haying equipment, each other and three children, Rieder William Curtis, David Lorenzo Curtis, and Katherine Jean Curtis.
At his heart, Kicker was a renaissance cowboy, captivated by history, art, genealogy, geology, anthropology, sociology, theology, music, poetry and the stars while maintaining expertise in biology and animal science, and proficiency in mending harness. Consequently, he could, and did, talk with anyone, anywhere, anytime. Of further consequence, Kicker made lifelong and dear friends at each twist and turn on his journey. Kicker devoted himself to many community organizations and events. While much of the early years were focused on the Stockman Bar and the Milk River Wagon Train, the balance eventually tipped in favor of the Montana Veterinary Association (Past President), Freemasons (Past Worshipful Master), York Rite, Algeria Shrine (Past Potentate), Order of the Eastern Star (Past Worthy Patron), Malta Lutheran Church, his recovery (1989), and his family.
Kicker is survived by his wise sister Barbara, his courageous wife Gaelen, his competent to semi-competent children Rieder, David, and Katherine "Katie," his Landusky-loving grandchildren Sydian and Rowan (Rieder and Karen), Daphne (David and Penelope), Jonah, Lee, Vida, Daniyah and Deayjah (Katherine and Aaron), and his long-loved nieces and nephews Jean, Karen, Keith, and Stephen (Barbara and Larry). What also lives on from our Kicker, our Doc, our Dad, our friend, and our partner: his love and compassion, his jokes and wit, his work and wrecks, and the genuine joy and hope that gleamed from his beautiful brown eyes. A river of tears wider than the Missouri follows his unexpected death, and is borne of the boundless love for you and me that he held in his heart.
Masonic rites, the retiring of his Shrine Fez, and your memories will be shared at 7 p.m. on Thursday, 28 March at Kirkwood Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, 29 March at the Malta Lutheran Church with luncheon served. Burial rites will follow on the Curtis family property in Landusky. All are welcome. Condolences for the family may be left at www.kirkwoodfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please send your jewels and cash dollars in memory of Algeria Shrine Past Potentate John James Curtis to the by mail at Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607, or online at .
Although we do not have a last request from Doc, or Jim, or Kicker, or whatever name you might know him by, we believe he would enjoy one everlasting guffaw: So, in his honor, please attempt to eat a banana. Because once you peel the banana and throw out the bone, well, the joke is on you and his love is in your laugh.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019