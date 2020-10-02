John Joseph "Jake" Quinn



March 8, 1923—September 24, 2020



He was a man. Take him for all in all.



I shall not look upon his like again.



— Hamlet, Act I, Scene 2



John Joseph "Jake" Quinn, husband of sixty-seven years, father of nine, grandfather of thirteen, great-grandfather of one, and distinguished attorney, passed away September 24, 2020 surrounded by family at his home in Lake Oswego, Oregon,



Part of what Tom Brokaw has called "the greatest generation," Jake was born a handful of years after "the Great War" and the last worldwide pandemic, grew up during the Great Depression, and came of age just in time to enlist in WWII, arguably an even "greater" war.



He was born on March 8, 1923, in Volga, Iowa, the son of Robert F. and Irene G. (Corell) Quinn. Raised mostly by his mother in Michigan, he enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1942 at age 18. Technical Sergeant Quinn served with distinction as an air navigator in the Pacific theater, participating in combat missions totaling more than 300 hours of flight over enemy territory, "during which enemy opposition was probable and expected," according to an official citation.



After his service, twenty-two-year-old Jake came home, where the G.I. Bill gave him the opportunity to attend Gonzaga University. He later mused how strange it was to be reading Chaucer and Shakespeare in Spokane just months after surviving enemy fire outside his C-47. He graduated from Gonzaga in 1949, where he studied English and for the rest of his life he loved to recite poetry.



From Spokane he moved to Seattle, where in 1953 he married Polly Ann Peiton, one of five sisters from Havre, Montana. In 1959, he graduated from Georgetown University law school. That same year he moved his young family to Great Falls, Montana, where he practiced law and worked for Buttrey Foods as General Counsel, and later Vice President. Licensed in the District of Columbia and the State of Montana, he was a member of the American Bar Association, the Montana Bar Association, and the Cascade Bar Association.



In 1981, Jake, Polly, and their two youngest children moved to Dana Point, California where Jake served as executive Vice President and General Counsel for Sav-On Drugs in Anaheim. He continued to practice law in the Los Angeles area until his retirement in 1993.



Jake and Polly traveled all over the world, visiting dozens of countries, often together with lifelong friends. Proud of his Irish heritage, Jake flew both the American flag and the Irish flag at his home. He loved skiing, watching football and basketball, reading newspapers and books, and the pleasure of good food and wine.



Jake was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers James, Richard, Roger, Thomas, David and Terrance Quinn, and his sister, Patricia Galinet.



He is survived by his wife, Polly Quinn, and his children, Christopher and John Quinn, both of Great Falls; Diane Regan-Sandbak, of Billings; Padeen and Brendhan Quinn, of Portland; Thomas Quinn, of Spokane; Patrick Quinn, of Missoula; and Bridget Quinn, of San Francisco. His son, Bill Regan, preceded him in death in 2004.



Jake also leaves his grandchildren, Adam Quinn, Colton Quinn, Dustin Sandbak, Dylan Sandbak, Molly Quinn, Ryan Quinn, Mari Adatto, Jack Hoiland, Sam Hoiland, Zuzanna Quinn Orr, Lukas Quinn Orr, Kellan Quinn, Regan Quinn, Bennett Quinn, and Jackson Quinn; and his great-granddaughter, Iris Adatto.



Now cracks a noble heart. Goodnight, sweet prince;



And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.



— Hamlet, Act 5, Scene 2









