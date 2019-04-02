|
John "Jack" Leo Jacobson
Great Falls - John Leo Jacobson "Jack", 73, died March 29th, 2019 at St. Vincent's hospital in Billings of natural causes. He was born in Havre, MT on November 11, 1945. The son of Orville and Berneice (Garmer) Jacobson. Jack attended school in Chester for many years. His only classmate at times was his twin sister. He graduated from high school in Havre in 1964. He attended college in Bozeman and joined the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. He is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Raelyn (Jacobson) Hall, and grandson Christian Henzel. He is survived by his sister Lois Shinn of Helendale, CA, brothers Bruce Jacobson of Shepherd, MT and Joseph Jacobson of Wright, WY, daughters Amanda Henzel of Great Falls and Joni Bening of Livingston, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was the king of terrible dad jokes. Jack worked various jobs including service station attendant, construction, pig farmer, welder, and mechanic. He ran his own business for many years. A few people referred to him as " the best mechanic in Chester." Jack enjoyed spending his free time bowling, golfing, playing darts, water skiing, camping, making scrap metal art, boating, and playing Pan. He served on the school board in Chester while his daughters were in school. He spent the last few years of his life in Livingston, MT. A celebration of life will be held Sunday April 7th at 2pm at the Roadhouse Bar in Chester.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019