|
|
John "Jack" Leroy Gallagher
Great Falls - John "Jack" Leroy Gallagher of Great Falls, MT passed away at his home on Saturday, February 16, 2019. O'Connor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. No service is scheduled at this time. A family memorial is planned for the family in the spring.
Jack was born April 16, 1937 in Fort Benton, Montana to John Gallagher and Margaret L. Reichelt. He was raised in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1955. He spent a number of years in Monarch, MT but the last years of his life were lived in Great Falls.
Jack is survived by his sons Jeffrey (Kaylee) of Park City, MT, Bradley (Gina) of Sutton, AK; daughter Rachel (Anthony) of Carter, MT; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brothers Ray, Jerry, Ronald, Michel, and Barry; sisters Rachel Blair, Roberta and Faith Gallagher; and many nieces and nephews.
Jack preferred being outdoors and always loved horses, dogs and the many camping and hunting trips he had been on. He once said he remembered all those camping and hunting trips and it was difficult to remember any one of those trips being better than the others. Jack was loved and his spirit is honored by his family.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019