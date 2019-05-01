|
John Linder Woon
- - This article is to celebrate the life of John Linder Woon. He was born on November 5, 1955 in Cut Bank, Montana to John David Woon and Laura Beatrice (Linder) Woon. John graduated from Shelby High School in 1974. He received a B.S. degree in pharmacy from the University of Montana in 1980 and a Doctorate in Pharmacy from the University of Illinois in Chicago in 1995. John worked in several positions throughout his Pharmacy career. After graduation from the University of Montana, he accepted employment at Montana Deaconess Medical Center (now called Benefis Healthcare System). He was employed there for over 14 years and left there to complete his degree in Chicago. After receiving his PharmD, John was employed in Portland, Oregon by the Oregon Health Sciences University, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, and Providence Health System. He served as Pharmacy Services Project Lead for Legacy Health System in the construction and opening of Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital in Vancouver, Washington. John was also employed by Idaho State University College of Pharmacy as a clinical instructor at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and concluded his career with Providence Health and Services as a Senior EPIC Analyst.
In honor and memory of his father, John was an Associate member of the First Special Service Force Association. He served on the Association's Board of Directors for many years and as Vice President and President. He was also an Advisor to the First Special Service Force Memorial Trust and an Associate member for Special Forces Association with SFA Chapter 28 'The Devil's Brigade Chapter'.
John was preceded in death by his father, John David Woon. He is survived by his mother Laura Beatrice (Linder) Woon Snyder, his wife of over 31 years, Charlotte Ann (Lund) Woon and his daughter, Brandi Lee Baker. Also he is survived by 3 grandsons, Andrew James Baker, Aaron Christopher Baker, and Nicholas Jeffrey Baker. John is survived by his brother William N. Woon-spouse Gayle Woon, sister Davee (Woon) Letford-spouse Dave Letford, and sister Sally (Woon) Doyle in addition to several nieces, nephews, and other grandchildren. A Celebration of John's Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. A light reception will follow in the social hall of the funeral home. Memorials in honor of John are suggested to the Special Forces Association, Chapter 28, 25685 Nine Mile Rd., Huson, MT 59846-9639 or to First Special Service Force Association, P.O. Box 163209, Sacramento, CA 95816-9209 or to Hospice of St. Peter's Health, c/o St. Peter's Health, 2475 Broadway, Helena, MT 59601. Please visit below to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of John.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 1, 2019