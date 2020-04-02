|
John Michael McCarvel, Jr.
John Michael McCarvel, Jr., 72, passed away peacefully at home with his beloved family by his side on March 24, 2020 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
John was born April 15, 1947 to John and Corintha McCarvel in Helena, Montana. He was the oldest of five sons and grew up in Great Falls, Montana. At the age of 16, he started his professional musical career playing the organ at the Diamond Bar Ranch Hotel in Boulder, Montana. Throughout the years he played at the Colonial Club in Helena, various clubs in Anchorage and Kodiak, Alaska, and Gordons Supper Club in Great Falls, Montana. In 1977, he and his wife Gloria moved to Phoenix, Arizona and he played at Ritter's Chalet in Sun City, Arizona for twenty years. He delighted and entertained many people throughout the years. He will always be remembered for his wit, sense of humor, musicianship and kindness. John also owned a software development company and loved programming and all things technology related.
In June of 1973, he married the love of his life, Gloria Norby, in Great Falls, Montana. They have one son, Steve McCarvel, who was the pride and joy of his life. Steve is a talented musician, carrying on the legacy of being an outstanding musician and man!
John is survived by his wife, Gloria; son, Steve; brother, Stuart McCarvel; and by several nieces and nephews. Preceding John in death are his brothers Stephen, Scott and Bruce; and his parents John and Corintha McCarvel.
At his request, there will not be a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice Of The Valley, Phoenix, Arizona. We cannot express our gratitude enough for the kind, honest, and ever-present support they gave our family during John's illness.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020