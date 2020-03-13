|
|
Retired Cascade County Planning Director John Nerud passed away at his home on Feb. 28, 2020. He was born on July 20, 1946 to Raymond Nerud & Connie (Billie) Nerud (Jordan). His early years were in Circle and Glendive. He graduated from Dawson Co. High School, where he played baseball, which became a lifelong passion. He was an avid Braves & Broncos fan.
He enlisted in the Army in 1965 and was commissioned in 1966 as a 2nd LT and assigned to the 82nd Airborne Div. After being promoted to 1st LT., he was assigned as Second Platoon Leader of Co. A, 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry, 196 Light Infantry Brigade. His awards include: three Purple Hearts, Bronze Star w/Oak Leaf Cluster & "V" device and Expert Combat Infantryman Badge.
After the army John worked for the Postal Service in Billings & Livingston. He also worked as a fishing guide and outfitter. He earned a degree in Socio-economic Geography from MSU, becoming a Land Use Planner in Livingston. He moved to Great Falls, where he was the Cascade Co. Planning Board Director; a position he retired from.
John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Bowling and her husband and children; two sisters; Sherrie Williams & Connie Standish, and many who called John a great friend. He also leaves behind many beloved animals, who are being devotedly cared for.
John had a great love for camping, floating the river & fishing - he also enjoyed baseball and music. To honor his love of animals, contributions can be made to an animal shelter. A memorial is planned for a later date.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020