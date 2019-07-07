|
John P. Matz
DUTTON - John Philip Matz, 65, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2018, with family at his side.
The youngest of five children, John was born on December 27, 1952, in Great Falls to Garvin and Frieda Matz. John attended school in Dutton, then Northern Montana College in Havre and Helena Vo-Tech. He then worked at Frontier Dodge in Great Falls for a time, and then came back to Dutton to manage the family farm.
His main interests were everything automotive, especially his antique cars, fly-fishing, music, playing his guitar, and spending time at the family cabin in Sun River Canyon. He was a member of St. Williams Catholic Parish in Dutton. He was always such a gentle soul.
John is survived by his four siblings, Dwayne (Wanda) Matz of Leonard, MN, Stella (Russ) Verbael of Great Falls and Yuma, AZ, Karen Toeckes of Dutton, and Bonnie (Bobby) Benton of Wilmington, NC; and several nieces; nephews; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Garvin and Frieda Matz; and his grandparents.
The mass service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church in Dutton. Burial will take place following at Dutton Cemetery and a reception after at Mikes.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. William Catholic Church (20 1st Ave NE, Dutton, MT 59433).
The goodness in you brought out the goodness in everyone around you. That's how bright your light shined. That's how strong you were.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 7, 2019