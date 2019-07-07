Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. William Catholic Church
Dutton, MT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Matz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Matz


1952 - 2018
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. Matz Obituary
John P. Matz

DUTTON - John Philip Matz, 65, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2018, with family at his side.

The youngest of five children, John was born on December 27, 1952, in Great Falls to Garvin and Frieda Matz. John attended school in Dutton, then Northern Montana College in Havre and Helena Vo-Tech. He then worked at Frontier Dodge in Great Falls for a time, and then came back to Dutton to manage the family farm.

His main interests were everything automotive, especially his antique cars, fly-fishing, music, playing his guitar, and spending time at the family cabin in Sun River Canyon. He was a member of St. Williams Catholic Parish in Dutton. He was always such a gentle soul.

John is survived by his four siblings, Dwayne (Wanda) Matz of Leonard, MN, Stella (Russ) Verbael of Great Falls and Yuma, AZ, Karen Toeckes of Dutton, and Bonnie (Bobby) Benton of Wilmington, NC; and several nieces; nephews; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Garvin and Frieda Matz; and his grandparents.

The mass service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church in Dutton. Burial will take place following at Dutton Cemetery and a reception after at Mikes.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. William Catholic Church (20 1st Ave NE, Dutton, MT 59433).

The goodness in you brought out the goodness in everyone around you. That's how bright your light shined. That's how strong you were.

Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now