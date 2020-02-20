|
John Peter Ogle
On February, 18, 2020, popular World War II veteran and long-time Great Falls resident John Peter Ogle (98) passed away in Haymarket, Virginia in the home of his second son and caregiver, Lt. Col. John James Ogle, U.S. Army, Ret. He was a loving, kind, gentle and faithful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Ogle was preceded in death by his devoted wife Rosena "Rosie" Burch Ogle and firstborn son, James Theodore, who died tragically in infancy.
Besides his son John, Ogle leaves behind his loving daughters Janet Jymme Ogle Hull Goldberg and Gerry Luane Ogle; his grandson, Christopher Clayton Hull, Ph.D.; his great-grandson Thomas Clayton Hull (7), and many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Ogle was born in Roundup, Mont. on November 8th, 1921. He served in the Pacific Theater in the Second World War on a Landing Ship, Tank (LST) including in the Mariana Islands. He worked his way up to be foreman of the machine shop of the Anaconda Copper Company's famous refinery in Great Falls, where he worked 42 years. He retired in 1982 when the refinery closed its doors.
He was a longtime active member of Great Falls clubs including the Moose, Elks and Eagles, and was an accomplished dancer and golfer.
Late in life, Ogle and his wife Rosie moved to Haymarket, Va. to live with their son John, and near daughter Gerry, grandson Chris, and great-grandson Thomas.
His family and friends will miss his quiet good humor and seemingly infinite patience as he goes to be with his Savior and Lord.
Arrangements in Great Falls will be made by O'Connor Funeral Home, 2425 8th Ave N, Great Falls, MT 59401, (406) 453-7257. In Virginia, arrangements will be made by Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center St., Manassas, VA 20110, (703) 257-6028.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020