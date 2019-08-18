|
|
John Randell Sweat
Great Falls - John Randell Sweat, passed away on August 4, 2019, at the age of 79.
John is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Karen Kay Sweat; children, Paul Sweat, J.A. Sweat (Deb Cope), and Donn (Sweat) Krogman (Chris Marz); and his sister, Carol Ginter. He is remembered by his grandchildren, Lindsay, John, Cody, Denys, Donny, Damian, Derek, Debrah, Demitri and Johnny; nine great-grandchildren; special niece, Marlys Thomas; and many more nieces and nephews.
John is predeceased by his parents, William Sweat and Lottie Todd; and brother, Richard Sweat.
John was born in Jacksonville, Florida on May 17, 1940. He was in the Army and National Guard. He worked at Public Works for the city of Great Falls for 25 years. On September 11, 1959, he married Karen, his young love that he enjoyed writing love letters to while away in the army. Together they lived a life full of adventure with long rides across the states and enjoying their family gatherings, creating an inspirational story of spontaneity and romance.
John was a devoted father and belonged to the Harley Owners Group (HOG). He enjoyed taking trips with his wife on their Harley. They made sure to stop at every Harley Davidson shop to add to their souvenir collection. He was an avid gun owner and proud member of the NRA. He loved fishing and was amazing behind a grill. He was the hit of every party with his extensive karaoke collection. Each 4th of July, all of the kids were excited because "Uncle Randy" always had the best fireworks. He and Karen loved their trips to Idaho to visit their grandkids, where he shared his love of old cowboy movies with them. He could shoot John Wayne quotes from the hip and had an incredible resemblance to Steve McQueen, sharing the "King of Cool" stoic personality everywhere he went. He was the rock of his family, and everyone looked to him to answer questions about anything and everything. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be announced in the near future.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019