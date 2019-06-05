|
|
John "Russ" Reed
Great Falls - John "Russ" Hayes Reed, 87, of Great Falls, passed away on May 31, 2019.
A private service will be held at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial on Friday, June 7, at 10:00 a.m.
John was born September 12, 1931, in Great Falls to Jess T. and Esther Reed. He attended local schools and received his GED while serving in the Marines for 9 years. While serving, he met Florence Carter on a bus and within a few months they were married.
After living in Illinois and California, John brought his family of four, his wife, daughter, Jeanne, and two sons, Jess and Jeff, back to his hometown of Great Falls.
Russ drove taxi for a few years, and was later hired by the post office but had to retire after 19 years for health reasons. He enjoyed traveling, playing cards (especially cribbage), and was actively involved in the ministry of Jehovah's Witnesses.
John and Florence were very happy to have people over for dinners, games, and conversations. August 23rd of this year would have been their 67th anniversary.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Wesley.
John is survived by his wife, Florence; daughter, Jeanne (John) Sanders; his two sons, Jess (Judy) Reed and Jeff (Sandy) Reed; grandsons, Austin, Derek, and Brett; granddaughters, Elysia, Jamie, Kelley, Nicole, and Shannon; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 5, 2019