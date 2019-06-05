Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Resources
More Obituaries for John Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Russ" Reed


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John "Russ" Reed Obituary
John "Russ" Reed

Great Falls - John "Russ" Hayes Reed, 87, of Great Falls, passed away on May 31, 2019.

A private service will be held at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial on Friday, June 7, at 10:00 a.m.

John was born September 12, 1931, in Great Falls to Jess T. and Esther Reed. He attended local schools and received his GED while serving in the Marines for 9 years. While serving, he met Florence Carter on a bus and within a few months they were married.

After living in Illinois and California, John brought his family of four, his wife, daughter, Jeanne, and two sons, Jess and Jeff, back to his hometown of Great Falls.

Russ drove taxi for a few years, and was later hired by the post office but had to retire after 19 years for health reasons. He enjoyed traveling, playing cards (especially cribbage), and was actively involved in the ministry of Jehovah's Witnesses.

John and Florence were very happy to have people over for dinners, games, and conversations. August 23rd of this year would have been their 67th anniversary.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Wesley.

John is survived by his wife, Florence; daughter, Jeanne (John) Sanders; his two sons, Jess (Judy) Reed and Jeff (Sandy) Reed; grandsons, Austin, Derek, and Brett; granddaughters, Elysia, Jamie, Kelley, Nicole, and Shannon; and eight great-grandchildren.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now