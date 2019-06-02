|
John Shelton Caldwell
Great Falls - John Caldwell of Great Falls, MT passed away on the afternoon of February 20, 2019 at his residence in Williston, ND. John was born in Youngstown, OH to John Norman Caldwell and Helen Louise Caldwell on June 8th, 1959. He was 59. After John and a younger brother Dale were born in OH, his parents moved to Montana where his father worked on the missile silos. John was always known as "Whitey" due to the fact that his hair was the color of snow even at a young age. After attending school in Great Falls, MT he worked in a variety of jobs in both MT and ND. He was always very interested in cars and electronics and was featured in some commercials for Pierce's Dodge. He loved to fish with our parents and spent much of his later years doing satellite dish installations for both Dish and Direct TV. John was married to Gail and John helped raise Gail's daughters. He was a loving brother and is survived by his brothers Dale Caldwell, Mike Caldwell and sister Shelley Caldwell; step sisters Barb Zbinden, Elaine Hefffelfinger, and step brothers Phil Jones and Bill Jones, and his son Matt Hoskinson and numerous nieces and nephews. His parents preceded John in death. Funeral mass will be held at noon 12 June 2019 at St Ann's Cathedral followed by interment at Mt Olivet cemetery and a reception to follow at Eagles Manor.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 2, 2019