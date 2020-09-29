John T. Brakstad
Great Falls - John T. Brakstad passed away on August 30, 2020, at the age of 92.
John was born and raised in Livingston, Montana. For the past 48 years, he made his home in Great Falls. After serving his country in the Korean War, he married his loving and supportive wife, Mary. Their marriage of 65 years was built on the foundation of deep love, commitment to each other, and a shared sense of humor. Together they raised four children, Mark, Jeff, Mary Margaret Thompson, and Sarah Medina.
Like his father and grandfather, John was a Montana railroad man, advancing to the position of engineer. He was privileged to serve as an engineer for the Montana Centennial Train in 1989. John was a jack-of-all-trades. He liked being up, active, and working with his hands. After retirement, he built a large garage and workshop. During the winter, he would craft hundreds of unique bird houses, many of which he gave away. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, and fishing with members of the family.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Jelm and Louise Brakstad; and three sisters, Marie (Sam Sr. and Sam Jr. Morton), Joanne (William Langford), and Bonnie Fechter. He is survived by his wife; children; daughter-in-law, Susan Brakstad; sister Linda (Jay) Doig; grandchildren, Brandon (Nikki), John Henry, Marcus, Beau, Alexandra, Nicole (Kyle English), Aubrey, and Vidalia; four great-grandchildren, Ava and Annie Brakstad and Mila and Olive English; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be missed, and his legacy will live on in our hearts.
