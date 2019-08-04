|
|
John Urban Kranick
Great Falls -
On November 22nd, 1922 John U. Kranick was born in Elgin, North Dakota. His parents were Jack O. Kranick and Ada Urban Kranick. His early life and teenage years were spent in Mobridge, South Dakota.
After high school, he took his first teaching classes at Northern State Teachers' College. After that coursework, John began his education career in a one-room rural school near the Black Hills of South Dakota. John was then in the Army Signal Corps from 1942-46 and served in New Guinea and the Philippines.
After the war, he returned to school and taught for 3 years in rural schools near Ft. Yates, North Dakota and Bullhead, South Dakota. John then obtained his Master's Degree in Education from what is now the University of Northern Colorado.
In 1952 he began his education career in Great Falls as a 5th and 6th grade teacher at Russell Elementary. He later became principal of that school. John then served as an assistant superintendent of schools for nearly thirty years retiring in 1985. He was especially proud of his work in the fields of special education and curriculum development. John always took great pride in the Great Falls School District and believed it to be one of the nation's finest.
John most loved spending time with family and those he considered family. John's favorite hobby was dancing. Throughout his life he was a sports fan and voracious reader, with a focus on news and current events. He also enjoyed spending his time at various coffee houses with friends such as Wally, Eli, Ben, Swede, Howard, and Jerry discussing the news of the day. After his retirement, John enjoyed traveling. He also enjoyed volunteering and socializing at the senior center and the Elks. John served two terms as a Montana Teacher's Retirement System board member.
John married Judith Jean McCoy in 1952 and she predeceased him in 1960. His sister Katherine Parker also predeceased him. John is survived by his grandchildren Jacqueline and Josie, his daughter-in-law Gail and sons John Jr. and James (all of the Seattle area). John is also survived by a niece, Patty Parker of Houston, Texas.
At the request of John, a private family service will be held at his burial. In lieu of flowers the family requests consideration of donations to the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019