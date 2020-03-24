|
John W. Gee, D.V.M.
Stanford - John William Gee, D.V.M., 85, of Stanford, MT died at his home on Friday, March 20, 2020.
John was born February 23, 1935 in Toledo, OH to Robert and Marie T. (Stein) Gee. His life can be described as colorful and western. As a young boy he would run a paper route on his horse named Blackie. He desired to be out west so much that on a family trip along with his sister Anne, they stopped over in Glendive, MT. John decided to runaway to stay out west; plans made, bags packed. It may be the only time in his life he overslept and he woke up to find he had missed his opportunity.
After high school, John headed to Colorado A&M (now Colorado State); he joined their rodeo team. During John's three years there they won 1 National Team Title. John was the College National Champion Steer Wrestler 2 years; sandwiched around one runner up finish. He also served one year as the NIRA president. John then returned to Ohio where he attended Ohio State University to earn his (D.V.M.) Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.
John, known by many as "Doc" finally made his way west and went to work in Great Falls, MT for Dr. Doran. In 1963, John bought his practice in Stanford, MT. He also took an interest in starting and operating Green Giant feed lot.
On May 14, 1964, John married Jo Ann Cremer, partnering in life together for 50 years. Jo Ann passed away June 14, 2014. John and Jo Ann started their family and remained in Stanford. He liked to compete within the Montana rodeo circuit and Canada as he could while committing to his family and business. In 1979, he was the first Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Steer Wrestling Champion. He also rode bulls and bareback broncs. He was inducted into the Colorado State Rodeo Hall of Fame in February of 2020; the Judith Basin Stock Growers recognized him in 2013 for 50 years of veterinary service to the community.
John is a man of faith and an active member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. He was instrumental in building the Fairgrounds and a founding member of the Stampede Club. He has enjoyed being active with his children and grandchildren, helping anyone and everyone at the ringing of the phone, and encouraged all to "Buy Local!"
He is survived by his son, John (Lisa) of Stanford; daughters, Maria (Randy) Taylor of Saco and Theresa (Mike) O'Neill of Great Falls; grandchildren, Caleb (Jessica) Gee, Meghan (Tyler) Dellen, Luke Gee; Kelli, Reid, Grant and Grace O'Neill and Ivan Taylor; great-granddaughter Havanna Dellen; sibling, Anne Gee-Byrd of North Hollywood, CA; and niece Jennifer Byrd. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann; son, Leo; his parents, Bob and Marie.
Services are temporarily on hold at this time and will be announced when a date and time are determined. Memorials in John's honor may be made to a .
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. John's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
