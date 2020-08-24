1/1
John W. Krause Jr.
John W. Krause Jr.

Augusta - John W. Krause, Jr., 74, passed away at his home in Augusta, MT on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Cremation has been entrusted to Schnider Funeral Home. As per John's wishes, no services are planned at this time.

He was born on April 14, 1946, in Great Falls to Anne L. and John W. Krause, Sr. He graduated from Great Falls High School and worked at the Anaconda Company for several years before being enlisted in the Army and eventually his tour in Vietnam, where he was with the 82nd Airborne Division and 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile) in infantry and as a sniper.

Upon his return to the States, John married Barbara Artz on September 19, 1970, and went on to earn his college degree from Northern Montana College with a B.S. in Secondary Education-Industrial Arts. He taught woodworking, welding, and shop classes at K-G High School in Gilford, MT. John left teaching to engage in ranching in Augusta, where he has been faithfully "hard at work" for 40 years. John served as a supervisor on the Lewis and Clark County Conservation Board, and was awarded the Outstanding Conservationist Award for soil, water, and related resources. In addition, he taught in the Hunter's Education Program for area students for 35 years. His knowledge, experience, expertise, and advice were unsurpassed and will be forever cherished.

John spent many hours in the outdoors with regular year around ranch work. He also enjoyed photographing the plentiful wildlife on the Front. Stories were always shared and will be remembered for years to come. He was a "watcher" of the herd, with early morning trips to the hills every day.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara of Augusta; daughter, Kim (Jack) Molloy of Great Falls; son, Justin (Prairie) Krause of Augusta; grandchildren, Ciaran, Lydia, and Gunnar; and sister, Roxie Thomas of Townsend.

"Hail to a great guy," husband, father, brother, and grandfather! Love you forever. Thank you for instilling the love of the great outdoors and the value of a hard day's work!

Memorials in John's name may be sent to the Augusta Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.






Published in Great Falls Tribune from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
