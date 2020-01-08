|
John William Mears
Great Falls - John William Mears, 92, of Great Falls, passed away on January 7, 2020. A viewing will take place at Corpus Christi Catholic Parish on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by a vigil at 6:00 p.m. The funeral will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
John was born on November 4, 1927, to Samuel and Nancy Mears in Belmont, MT. John graduated from St. Mary's in Great Falls and then spent three years on the U.S.S. Raby in World War II. He married Helen Ryan in Roundup, MT, on December 26, 1950. He was a barber and sold and maintained x-ray machines. He also worked for Conrad Smithers in the coin machine business and eventually bought the operation, calling it Mears Music.
John was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Billings. He also volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul. John was very charitable. He also enjoyed gold mining.
John is survived by his wife, Helen; sons, John William Mears, Jr. of Belgrade, MT, Ryan Mears of Monarch, MT, Charlie Mears of Malta, MT, Roger Mears of Winnemucca, NV, and Andy Mears of Great Falls; daughters, Sharon McBird of Dutch Harbor, AK, Sheila Trexler of Great Falls, Mary Heidlebaugh of Helena, MT, Katherine Mears of Superior, MT, Virginia Griswold of Kalispell, MT, Colleen Andersen of Kalispell, MT, Monica Henning of Dutch Harbor, AK, and Teresa Schraner of Belt, MT; sisters, Theresa Mears and Martha Griesmer; 54 grandchildren; and 57 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by children, Nancy Mears, Dan Mears, and Luke Mears; four sisters; and four brothers.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020