Johnnie Joe Sweeten
Great Falls - Johnnie Joe Sweeten, 72, was called home to Heaven on June 12, 2019. He lived in Great Falls, MT.
A memorial service will be held at the VFW Post 1087 on 10th Ave S, Friday, July 26, 2019 at 5:00 pm with full Military Honors and a reception to follow.
Johnnie was born October 10, 1946 to Florence Imogene (Wright) and Maurice Sweeten, Jr. in Bentonville, AR.
He served in the US Army in Vietnam (66 - 69) He lived out his dreams including retiring in MT.
Johnnie is survived by his wife of 30 years, Linda. Children; Holly Sweeten Killbreth & (James) of Gravette, AR, Jona Sweeten Burnett & (Mike) of Bentonville, AR, and James "Shane" Mayes & ( Johnna) of Great Falls, MT. He, also, has 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Johnnie is preceded in death by his youngest son, John Cody Sweeten and his parents.
Cremation will take place through Croxford Funeral Home in Great Falls, MT.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 21, 2019