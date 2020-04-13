|
|
Jon D. Jacobson
Great Falls - Jon Dow Jacobson, 64, passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at Missouri River Manor in Great Falls, MT, with three of his four sisters by his side.
At his request, no funeral service will be held, but his sisters will hold a celebration of life in the fall at his treasured mountain spot in Montana.
John was born May 6, 1955, in Havre, MT. After moving to Colorado Springs, CO, Lakeside, MT, and Okinawa, Japan, the family returned to Great Falls, where Jon attended and graduated from CMR High School. He then went on to attend the University of Montana where he majored in Journalism, making Missoula his home.
His passions were playing guitar, writing music, and attending rainbow gatherings when he could. He was the family free spirit who wrote his own music and followed his own path.
Jon was preceded in death by his mother and father, Naomi and John Jacobson. He is survived by his four favorite (we all think we are his favorite!) sisters, Jerene (Rick) Moore, Jaonna (Clay) Morgan, Bonnie (Duane) Culver, and Bobbi (Todd) Langel; along with many nephews and nieces; as well as, great-nephews and nieces.
Jon suffered a stroke in November 2007, leaving him paralyzed on one side, and making speech difficult, yet he never lost his intelligence, his strong opinion, or his love of debating politics. He will be greatly missed.
Condolences may be sent to Schnider Funeral Home (1510 13th Street South), which will be forwarded to the family, or you may share condolences online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020