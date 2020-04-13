Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Joni Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joni Kay (Bottoms) Johnson


1957 - 2020
Joni Kay (Bottoms) Johnson Obituary
Joni Kay (Bottoms) Johnson

Choteau - Joni Kay (Bottoms) Johnson of Choteau, passed away on March 30, 2020, at the age of 62.

Joni was born on September 30, 1957, to Carole Ann Voth and Robert Bottoms. Joni is survived siblings, Rick Honrud of Missoula, MT, David Honrud of Salt Lake City, UT; step-brothers, Rod Voth of Choteau, MT, Randy (Teresa) Voth of Ogden, UT; and step-sister, Janine Keiper of Helena, MT; daughter, Cesilly (Kyle) Strong and their three children, Sophia (20), Gabriel (18) and Landon (11) of Mount Vernon, WA. She is also survived by her aunt and uncle, Bill and Cheryl Antonich of Simms, MT.

Joni loved helping animals. To honor her memory, memorial donations may be given to Bright Eyes Animal Shelter in Choteau MT, PO BOX 1498.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
