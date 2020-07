Or Copy this URL to Share

Jordan M. Spotted Bear



Browning - Jordan M. Spotted Bear, 28 passed away July 1 in Browning, Montana. Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday July 10, outside at Cecil Spotted Bears residence in Browning, MT. Funeral Services will be held Saturday July 11, at 2 pm at Chief Cornerstone Church in Browning, MT, burial to follow at After Buffalo cemetery.









