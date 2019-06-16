|
|
Reverend Joseph A. Fox, 71, of Great Falls went home to be with his Heavenly Father, Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Cremation has taken place; friends and family will gather for a Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel, with a reception to follow.
Joe was born on July 23, 1947, in Great Falls to Joseph and Shirley Fox. While working for Mountain Bell from 1968-1980, Joe met and married the love of his life, Terry Isaacson. They married on March 1, 1970, and had one son, Ronald Fox.
Joe served as a minister of the Word of God from 1980 until his passing. Joe and Terry also owned and operated Fox Fine Jewelers from 1998 until retiring in May of this year.
He served on the Salvation Army Board, functioned as a member of Ad Club and the Rotary Club, and served as the CM Russell Auction chair in 2007. Joe and Terry were also very involved in the grassroots campaign and ongoing support of the Animal Foundation. After his quadruple bypass in 2014, Joe was very active in working with patients in cardiac rehab.
When he wasn't working or volunteering, Joe enjoyed reading (especially Scripture), writing, muscle cars, and spending time with his family.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Shirley Fox; sister, Susan Atchison; and great-granddaughter, Ruby Fox.
He leaves behind his wife, Terry; son, Ronald (Caitlin) Fox; and grandchildren Kirk, Zoe, Justin, and Luke Fox. He is also survived by his brother, Bill (Pat) Fox; sisters, Janet (Robert) Williams, and Kim (Andrea Fielder) Fox; and brother-in-law, Leroy Atchison.
Although he is at peace, Joe will forever be loved and missed. "It is never goodbye; it is I'll see you soon."
Instead of flowers, donations may be made to Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 16, 2019