Joseph C. Henderson
Great Falls - A celebration of life will be held for Joe Henderson at 4:00 pm, Saturday April 20, 420 at the VFW 4123 10th Ave South.
Joe was born July 25th, 1949, in Havre Montana to Robert Charles Henderson and Beverly Octa Franchois Henderson. He graduated from Shelby High in 1967. Upon graduation he went to Vietnam and upon his return he moved to Great Falls and married Barbara Torstenson in 1970. He worked at Don Ryan Olds. From there he went to work for Lewis Construction and Dick Anderson Construction. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing pool, and enjoying the occasional adult beverage.
He is survived by his three sons; Cory Henderson of Reno, NV, Chad Henderson of Madison, WI, and Cole (Lisa) Henderson of Great Falls, grandchildren; Erin and Zach Henderson of Reno, Derek Nordberg of Missoula, Mitchell Henderson and Samantha Maltby of Madison, and Brooklyn Henderson of Great Falls, brothers; Tom (Teeny) Evans of Great Falls, Dave (Lanai) Evans of Wolf Creek, Bob (Julie) Henderson of Havre, Don Henderson (Marty Andrews) of Mesa, Arizona, and Gaylord (Robin) Henderson of Great Falls, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister Beverly Ann Evans, his parents and nephews; Shon Henderson and David Evans.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019