Joseph E. Stroup
Great Falls - Joseph E. Stroup, 88 passed away on December 31, 2018 at the Veteran's Medical Center in Fort Harrison, Montana. Funeral services will be held May 18, 2019 at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Schnider Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Joe was born January 14, 1930 and married Barbara Gilbert on July 3, 1953. Joe retired from the US Air Force and worked at Herman's Flowers. He enjoyed camping, hunting, bowling, and fishing, and he was a member of the Moose Lodge, Elks, and VFW.
He is survived by his daughter Lynn Thompson and son-in-law David Thompson of Helena, MT; granddaughter Lindsay Thompson of Missoula, MT; his beloved mini Dachshund Thor and sisters Mary Elizabeth Argyle and Annette Harrell both of Calhoun, GA.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his parents, three sisters, and one brother.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 16, 2019