O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Joseph George Sisko


1942 - 2020
Joseph George Sisko

Great Falls - Joseph George Sisko, 77, passed away on February 24, 2020. Joseph was born on December 21, 1942, in Great Falls, MT.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Robert J. Sisko and Richard J. (Cori) Sisko; sister, Josephine Williams; grandchild, Luke Sisko, all of Great Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Helen Sisko; and his brother, George Sisko.

At Joseph's request, there will be no services. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
