Joseph Jacob "Joe" Widhalm
Joseph "Joe" Jacob Widhalm

Great Falls - Joseph "Joe" Widhalm, 78, of Power, left this world for Heaven on November 2, 2020. Joe spent the day doing what he loved, fiddling around in his shop building things. Joe will be greatly missed by so many, not just by family but by his community, his church, his home town of Valier, his many friends in the Ag industry, and the community of Power. Joe was not only a patriarch in the community, but of his family too.

Upon his arrival in heaven, we are certain that Joe was greeted by many family members as well as the love of his life, his wife, Sharon. Joe and Sharon were married in 1964, and later welcomed their two sons, Brian and William "Willie."

Joe not only had such love for his family, but also for his faith and love of the Catholic Church. Joe was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and held various positions with the Knights over the years. He also enjoyed following his grandkids around to their various activities as they grew. They will always remember their adventures with grandpa.

Joe is survived by his sons, Brian (Robynn) and Willie (Cristin); sisters; and grandkids, Zachary, Brianna, Taylor, Benjamin, Jackson, and Nicholas.

Covid-19 has limited how we can celebrate at this time. A private service has been held. A celebration of Joe's life will be held in the spring when we can all attend.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com. A recording of the service will be posted soon.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
