Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Joseph M. Kelleher

Joseph M. Kelleher
Joseph M. Kelleher

Great Falls - Joseph Kelleher, 90, passed away at his home in Great Falls on January 4, 2020.

Joe was born in Monarch, MT and raised and educated in Great Falls. Joe entered the workforce at an early age, working various jobs. He worked for the Anaconda Copper, several mines in Butte, MT, and moved to Nevada, where he worked at and retired from FMC Gold Co.

In 1948, Joe married Shirley Lindsey in Fort Benton. Together they had five children. Joe was very proud of his children and proud of his mining heritage. He enjoyed telling stories and taking daily walks at Benefis where he made many great friends. Joe also liked working on older trucks. He could get anything running.

Joe is survived by his two daughters, Tonya Wandke and Kaylee Kelleher; Nettie Trusty, whom he raised; brothers, Dennis and Jimmy Kelleher; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; sons, Danny and Ranny Kelleher; daughter, Carlena Francis; brothers, Pat, Jerry, and Johnny Kelleher; and sister, Martha Faceon.

Joe will be truly missed by all who loved him. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Peace Hospice of Great Falls.

www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
