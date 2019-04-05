Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Sangrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Michael Sangrey


1986 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Michael Sangrey Obituary
Joseph Michael Sangrey

Great Falls - Joseph Michael Sangrey, 32, of Great Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 30, 2019. A Viewing will be held this Friday, April 5th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 10 AM at Croxford Funeral Home.

Born on December 2, 1986 in Great Falls, MT to Peter Sangrey and Lorie Staber Hanson, Joseph enjoyed spending time with his family. Kindhearted and loving, he always had a smile for everyone. Always one to lend a helping hand to those in need, he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Joseph is survived by his mother, Lorie; sons, Elija and Joseph Jr.; daughters, Breanna and Jaelynne; sisters, Angela, Catherine and Teila; brothers, Gerald, Peter, Timothy and Shayne; grandfather, Michael Brown; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Those who preceded him in death include his Grandma Betty; Grandpa Tony and Uncle Layne.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now