Joseph "Joe" O'Meara
Great Falls - Joseph "Joe" O'Meara, 42, passed away with his wife, family and friends by his side.
Joe was born in Billings on June 23, 1977, to Joe and Laura O'Meara. He was an only child to hard-working devoted parents. He grew up in Teigen, learning to work on a ranch, going to elementary and high school in Winnett. Joe traveled to Billings for some college and moved to Lewistown later. Joe met his future wife in late 1999 when she started working at Albertsons.
He married Alicia Adams on May 27, 2007. They welcomed their son, Myles, in August of 2008, and their daughter, Helyn, in May 2010.
Joe adored Montana and everything he was able to do from growing up in Teigen, working on the ranch, hunting, and fishing. He loved music, going to concerts, playing drums, and watching the Denver Broncos. Joe appreciated the art of brewing beer, music, and cooking.
Joe is survived by his wife; children, David Myles and Helyn Elizabeth; in-laws, Sylvia Adams; sister-in-law, Terri (Sean) Murphy and their sons, Michael, Dan (Katie), Brendan; brothers-in-law, Phillip (Holly) Adams and their son, Evan; Jeff Montgomery, several aunts and uncles; and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandma, Helyn; several aunts and uncles; father, Joe; and mother, Laura.
Please visit Joe's Facebook page for information about a future gathering.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019