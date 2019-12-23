|
|
Joseph P Wipf
Conrad - Joseph P. Wipf, 70, died December 20, 2019 at Benefis Medical Hospital. Joe's polio progressed gradually over the years. He spent the last 16 years in a wheelchair, but never complained or lost patience. His sister, Anna, lovingly took care of him all this time. They had a special bond between them, and he will be greatly missed by her. Joe was a gentle soul that had many friends at the New Miami Colony and everyone always felt welcome in his home.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Anna Wipf; and his brother, Jacob. He is survived by his only sister, Anna (John) Mandel; and brothers, Chris (Cindy) Wipf of California, Pete (Pam) Wipf of Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rest in peace dear brother, uncle, and friend. You have touched our lives in such a positive way. Now, you are with the God you relied on so much when times were tough, free of pain, and able to walk again. Thank you for being such an inspiration to all of us, and a bright light in all our lives. We love and miss you. You will never be forgotten. Our loss is truly Heaven's gain.
The funeral service will be held at the New Miami Colony on Monday, December 23, at 12:00. He will be buried in the New Miami Colony Cemetery.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019