Joseph Peter Hofer
Carter, MT - Joseph Peter Hofer, 78, of Twin Hills Colony in Carter, MT, passed away on December 2, 2019. His funeral service will take place at the Twin Hills Colony on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Joseph was born in New Dayton, Alberta, Canada, on August 24, 1941. He moved to New Rockport Colony in Choteau, MT, at the age of 7. He married Rebecca M. Entz in 1963. He was a German school teacher for 25 years.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Rebecca; sons, Peter Hofer of Michigan, Mike (Shirley) Hofer of Sweet Grass, MT, Joe (Jenny) Hofer of Fort Worth, TX, Ed (Susie) Hofer, John (Martha) Hofer; daughter, Freida (Jacob) Wipf; brothers, George and Mike Hofer of New Rockport Colony; sisters, Rebecca P. Wipf of Hilltop Colony, and Susie Waldner of Two Dot, MT; 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers, Peter, Jacob, John, and David Hofer; and a sister, Rachel John Waldner.
Joseph died doing what he did all of his life, with a shovel in his hands.
