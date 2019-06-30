Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Mount Olivet
Joseph V. "Joe" Carrico


1951 - 2019
Joseph V. "Joe" Carrico Obituary
Joseph "Joe" V. Carrico

Great Falls - Joseph "Joe" V. Carrico, 67, of Great Falls passed away at Peace Hospice on June 26, 2019.

Joseph was born on September 27, 1951, to Perry and Mary Carrico in Lebanon, KY and raised in Springfield, KY. He graduated from Washington County High School in Springfield in 1969. Soon after graduation, Joe enlisted in the Navy and served in Vietnam. After his discharge, he returned to Kentucky. He came to Montana and worked in Libby before moving to Great Falls.

Joe married Peggy Mahoney on July 17, 1982. He worked at Thomas, Dean, and Hoskins, and then a short time at United Material. In 2014, Joe retired from City Motors where he worked as a car salesman.

Joe belonged to the DAV. He played football and basketball in high school, but he always enjoyed all sports. Golf became his favorite sport and he played it whenever the weather allowed.

Joe is survived by his wife, Peggy; sons, Dean (Mary) Mahoney of Allen, TX, and Dan Mahoney of Great Falls; five brothers, J. Raymond Carrico of Louisville, KY, J. B. Carrico of Springfield, KY, J. Al Carrico of St. Petersburg, FL, J. Marty Carrico of Sheperdsville, KY, and J. Tracy Carrico of Houston, TX, all with the first name Joseph; sister, Carmen Barnes of St. Mary, GA; and grandchildren, Julie Mahoney and Daniel Mahoney.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel will be held on Tuesday, July 2 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Mount Olivet at 3:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peace Hospice or the charity or your choice in Joe's name.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 30, 2019
