Joseph W. Kantola 63, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on November 30, 2019. Joe was born on September 1, 1956 in Great Falls to Kenneth and Marlene Kantola. He spent his first years of life in Great Falls before moving with his family to Aurora, CO. He graduated in 1974 from Gateway High School. Joe went to college at MSU in Bozeman, graduating in 1985 with a plant science degree. On October 14, 1989, Joe married Myrna Newbauer and they were devoted to one another for 30 years. Joe helped his grandfather and dad on the family farm until eventually taking it over himself. He worked for the Federal Government in the Soil Conservation Service in Billings, Great Falls, and Fort Benton. He later started Consultee Turf and Tree business with his wife that lasted almost 30 years.
Joe was an expert motocross racer for a number of years earning himself the Colorado State Champion Title in 1974. If Joe wasn't racing, he was watching it or reading about it. Joe was a fan of football watching the Denver Broncos and MSU Bobcats. He also enjoyed golfing and fishing and he was a wonderful cook.
Joe is survived by his wife Myrna, sister Suzan, brother David, mother -in-law Carol Newbauer, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jackie and Rod Kotar, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and 2 fur babies Trax and Josie. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Ken and Marlene and grandparents. Joe will be missed by many especially his wife and best friend Myrna. At Joes request there will be no services planned. Donations may be made to the Donors choice.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019