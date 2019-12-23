Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Fetta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Walter Fetta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Walter Fetta Obituary
Joseph Walter Fetta

Great Falls - Joseph W. Fetta, 84 of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Peace Hospice. A celebration of his life will be held at New Hope Lutheran Church (3125 5th Ave S) on December 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A short service will be held with a cookie and coffee social to follow.

Joseph was born on August 31, 1935, in San Francisco, CA where he was born and raised. He entered the Air Force in 1953, which brought him to Great Falls. He met Wilene Schneider and they married in September of 1956. They later had two children, Teresa Ann Fetta-Solomon and Jolene Marie Fetta.

Joseph was known for being an entrepreneur. He had owned and operated many businesses; Sign Engraving, The Monogrammer and The Cookie Jar.

Joe is survived by his daughters, Teresa Solomon and Jolene Fetta; grandchildren, Nicholas Solomon, Amanda Solomon, and Hannah White; and 3 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean; and his wife, Wilene.

The loves of his life were his family.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -