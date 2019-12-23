|
Joseph Walter Fetta
Great Falls - Joseph W. Fetta, 84 of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Peace Hospice. A celebration of his life will be held at New Hope Lutheran Church (3125 5th Ave S) on December 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A short service will be held with a cookie and coffee social to follow.
Joseph was born on August 31, 1935, in San Francisco, CA where he was born and raised. He entered the Air Force in 1953, which brought him to Great Falls. He met Wilene Schneider and they married in September of 1956. They later had two children, Teresa Ann Fetta-Solomon and Jolene Marie Fetta.
Joseph was known for being an entrepreneur. He had owned and operated many businesses; Sign Engraving, The Monogrammer and The Cookie Jar.
Joe is survived by his daughters, Teresa Solomon and Jolene Fetta; grandchildren, Nicholas Solomon, Amanda Solomon, and Hannah White; and 3 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean; and his wife, Wilene.
The loves of his life were his family.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019