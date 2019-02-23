|
Joseph Williamson Jr.
Great Falls - Joseph Williamson Jr. 56, of Great Falls, Montana, left his Earthly body unexpectedly on Monday, February 18, 2019. He is now resting in Heavenly bliss, happily reunited with his beloved wife Linda. A funeral service will be held at the Ursuline Center on Monday February 25 at one o'clock, with a reception to follow. Joseph was born in Great Falls, Montana to Betty and Joseph Williamson on August 26, 1962. He attended C.M Russell High School, where he graduated in 1980. Joseph was born into a hockey family. Following his father's footsteps (or ice skates) Joseph quickly took to the ice. He was gifted with incredible agility and soft hands, making him a dynamic goal scorer. His fans and teammates referred to him lovingly as "Moss Man." Joseph was a hard worker, finding employment in many print shops throughout Great Falls, most recently at the Tribune, where he made so many cherished friends. Joseph loved nothing more than summertime barbequing, spending time with family, and telling stories with friends. He will be remembered and missed for his kind heart and unending sense of humor. Joseph is survived by his son Sam (Heidi) Williamson, father Joseph Williamson Senior of Great Falls, sisters Noreen (Frank) Bell and Sherry Vogel both of Great Falls, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Linda Williamson, mother Jean Williamson sister Kathy Williamson, and stepson Brian Sutherland, all of Great Falls, Montana. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ursuline Center.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019